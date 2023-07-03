St. Pete man charged with murder after beating mother's fiancé, police say

Michael Wood's aggravated battery charge was amended to second-degree murder after Kenneth McMurray died in the hospital.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was charged with second-degree murder after beating his mother's fiancé back in April, the St. Petersburg Police Department reports.

The altercation happened on April 10 on 15th Avenue South near 24th Street South.

Police said 26-year-old Michael Wood punched his mother's fiancé, 37-year-old Kenneth McMurray, outside the home they both lived in.

Wood then knocked McMurray to the ground and continued hitting him, causing severe brain trauma, according to investigators.

At the time, Wood was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

Police said McMurray was hospitalized but never fully recovered from his injuries and died on July 2.