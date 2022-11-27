Man killed in shooting with St. Petersburg police officer, sheriff's office says

The officer was not injured.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was shot and killed by police Sunday morning in the Tyrone Square area of St. Petersburg, authorities said.

A St. Petersburg police officer shot the man at 6:23 a.m. in a second-story unit of an apartment complex at 1225 58th Street North, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. It's not clear why police were at the building.

The sheriff's office is investigating along with the state attorney's office. No further details on the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.