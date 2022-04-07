Man seriously hurt after getting hit by car while crossing street in St. Pete

The man remains in critical condition while the investigation continues.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police say a man is in critical condition after getting hit by a car Wednesday night in St. Petersburg.

The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on 5th Avenue South.

Officers say an orange Hyundai sedan was driving eastbound on 5th Avenue South while a 60-year-old was attempting to walk across the street mid-block.

He was hit after walking into the path of the car and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers say the man was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing.