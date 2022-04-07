x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pinellas County

Man seriously hurt after getting hit by car while crossing street in St. Pete

The man remains in critical condition while the investigation continues.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police say a man is in critical condition after getting hit by a car Wednesday night in St. Petersburg.

The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on 5th Avenue South.

Officers say an orange Hyundai sedan was driving eastbound on 5th Avenue South while a 60-year-old was attempting to walk across the street mid-block.

He was hit after walking into the path of the car and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers say the man was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing.

The man remains in critical condition while the investigation continues.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Beach in St. Pete unveils nonslip pathways to help with mobility challenges