Artist replaces St. Pete's iconic piano that was destroyed earlier this year

It's unclear who smashed the community piano that has stood for years in the Grand Central District.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A popular piano that was destroyed in May has been replaced.

As the Tampa Bay Times first reported, people in St. Pete would make music for years on the keys of the piano that sat under I-275 in the Grand Central District. Now, a rainbow-colored piano has been positioned in its place, thanks to the kindness of artist Kayla Cox of Lucid Vending.

"Free-handing stripes is not the easiest thing I've ever done," she wrote of the colorful painting process, in a post on Instagram.

The St. Petersburg Police Department confirms the piano was smashed this spring. A spokesperson, however, said no police report was made because there was no information for any piano owner.

It remains unclear who destroyed the original piano that brought so many smiles to the community.

The new one, which Cox reportedly found for $100 on Craigslist, is covered with hearts and will stand as a symbol of love and resilience.