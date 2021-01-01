The St. Pete Pier is cracking

But the city says the cracks are "aesthetic only."

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you’ve had the chance to visit the St. Pete Pier, you probably were impressed by the art installations, or the breathtaking views of the bay while taking a walk toward the tip of the pier. But one feature you probably missed -- cracks in the pavement.

An article from the Tampa Bay Times put the imperfections of the brand new pier front and center.

The Times spoke with St. Pete’s city architect, Raul Quintana who explained the pier is “not failing” and the plan is to “watch it to see if it gets worse.”

Quintana told the Times the cracks "are not uneven or present a tripping hazard."

Because of the New Year's Day holiday, Quintana was unavailable to speak with 10 Tampa Bay. But in e-mail correspondence, St. Pete’s communications director Benjamin Kirby explained that the imperfections in the pavement are aesthetics “the cracks are a part of topping slab and not the actual concrete underneath.”

When asked how long the city plans to wait before making repairs, Kirby said there’s no “timeline for anything.”

The St. Pete Pier and district opened in July 2020 after nearly three years of construction. The city spent approximately $92 million on the 26-acre project.

To close out 2020, USA Today named the St. Pete Pier as the runner-up for ‘Best New Attraction' of the year.

