St. Pete Pier to temporarily close for two mornings to permanently install net sculpture

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Pete Pier will be closed two mornings next week so contractors can finish permanently installing the Janet Echelman net sculpture.
The city said the Pier will be closed from 4 a.m. to noon on Monday and Tuesday. Crews will be replacing the temporary anchoring system with permanent cables for the "Bending Arc" sculpture.
The city said the installation process requires the Pier to be closed for public safety.
Monday morning:
- No public access to the Pier
- Access to the Pelican lot and all service and delivery to the Pier Head, Doc Ford's and Spa Beach Bistro will be closed
- Necessary employees (permit required) can park in the Dolphin lot and access the Pier via the north view edge
Tuesday morning:
- No public access to the Pier
- Service and delivery vehicles to the Pier Head, Spa Beach Bistro and Doc Ford's will be allowed
- Pelican and Dolphin lots are open for permitted vehicles only
The St. Pete Pier and 26-acre Pier District officially opened last month after years of development and planning. The "Bending Arc" sculpture is the area's centerpiece artwork.
