St. Pete Pier among top 10 winners for top urban designs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you haven't been to the St. Pete Pier, here's another reason to visit.

It was just selected among 10 other winners of the Urban Land Institute's 2022 Americas Award for Excellence. It's a top honor to award the best new urban designs across the United States.

St. Pete Pier is the only design in the southeast region of the U.S. that was selected.

The top 10 locations were selected from a group of 68 projects and programs in the U.S. Eleven jury members selected 21 finalists then spoke with the teams behind the projects and visited all of them before choosing the 10 winners. The members have backgrounds in finance, planning, urban design, architecture and landscape architecture.