St. Pete Police cadet drops out amid nationwide turmoil

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Being a police officer is a dangerous job and now more than ever, the men and women who wear the badge are under the microscope like never before.
With protesters demonstrating around the country calling for police reform and racial justice, recruiting officers could become even more challenging.
"This job has always been scrutinized," said St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway.
Just last week, one of the four St. Pete Police cadets dropped out because of the added pressure caused by the current climate.
"Now I understand that. This is a very tough job. It’s always going to be a tough job," added Holloway.
The chief isn't discouraged by losing one recruit because he believes being an officer is a calling and the right people will answer that call.
Daisy Haugland is one of those cadets continuing to pursue her dream to be an officer. After spending 18 years as a nurse, Haugland decided helping and healing wasn't enough. She wanted to protect and serve.
"I understand the pressures of what’s going on and I’m scared for my family as well but I’m not going to let that deter me from fulfilling my dream," she said.
Haugland is only on her third day as a cadet. Tuesday, in the heat of the day, she did push-ups, ran sprints, and other intense physical training.
"They’re tough, okay? Yesterday was tough. They yelled at us," she said.
Haugland is now even more motivated to be one of officers that make her community a safer place.
"I feel like I relate to the community as a minority, as a woman, as a mother, I think that will help a lot," added Haugland.
It's a calling for her and she's answering it.
