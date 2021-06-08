St. Pete police conducting death investigation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department says it is conducting a death investigation.
Police say one man was found dead Tuesday morning at a 7-Eleven on 4th Street North.
Officers say detectives are talking to witnesses.
This is a developing story, Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
