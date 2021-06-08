x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pinellas County

St. Pete police conducting death investigation

Officers say they are talking to witnesses after one man was found dead.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department says it is conducting a death investigation. 

Police say one man was found dead Tuesday morning at a 7-Eleven on 4th Street North.  

Officers say detectives are talking to witnesses. 

This is a developing story, Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.  

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter