St. Pete police, FDOT launch 6-month crackdown for reckless driving on some of city's busiest streets

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department has just launched a months-long crackdown on people driving aggressively, speeding and texting.

The enhanced enforcement is taking place on some of the area’s busiest roads where the Florida Department of Transportation has seen an increase in accidents and fatalities.

“Especially after COVID, we’ve seen that people seem to be driving faster and more aggressively,” St. Pete Police Sergeant Michael Schade said.

To try to combat the spike in aggressive driving, the police department has partnered with FDOT for an Enhanced Law Enforcement Engagement program.

Stepped-up patrols will be spending more time on some of the city’s busiest streets operated by the state, including:

4th Street

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street

34th Street

Roosevelt Boulevard

Gandy Boulevard

Pinellas Bayway

“We’re trying to mix it up where we are doing it on weekends, we’re doing it at night, we’re doing it early in the morning so that you can’t just expect us to be there at a certain time of the day or a certain day of the week,” Schade said.

The city says other enforcement efforts have been working.

By this time last year, they’d seen 20 fatalities. This year, it’s 11.

Rob Lee says he witnessed at least one of those.

“You take your life and your hands every time you cross,” Lee, who claims to have witnessed at least 4 people struck along 4th Street near downtown, said.

It’s one of the roads that will see an increased police presence.

“I think something like that is important,” Lee said. “Too many people are being hit. It’s not just a money thing. It’s that people are getting hurt.”

Police say they’ll be looking for violations like aggressive driving and speeding, work zone violations, driving under the influence and distracted driving -- including texting.

Lee Cole says that’s what almost happened to him last week. He says he was inches away from being struck by a woman who wasn’t paying attention.

“Yes, she was on the phone. She was texting,” Cole said. “And she said sorry, but I can’t help you when you run over people."

St. Pete police say this is no short-term commitment, either. Their enhanced enforcement contract with FDOT will last at least six months through October.

That should be plenty of time, they say, for these particular roads to earn a reputation for enhanced enforcement. And that’s just fine by them.