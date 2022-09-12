St. Pete police offer free anti-theft steering wheel locks for Hyundai owners

The offer is available while supplies last.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Some good news for Hyundai owners — you can help protect your car by getting a free anti-theft steering wheel lock from the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Why Hyundai cars specifically? That's because detectives say about 41 percent of cars stolen in the St. Pete area over the last few months have been KIA and Hyundai brand cars.

And because of the number of thefts specifically targeting these cars, detectives said they believe car thieves "are using a technique to break into the steering column to start the vehicles and steal them."

The suspected technique puts owners of KIA and Hyundai models 2021 and older with an inserted key ignition at higher risk.

To help further deter would-be thieves, St. Pete police said the Hyundai Motor Company gave them a "limited number" of wheel locks to give out for free to Hyundai owners in the area.

So how do you get your hands on one? Between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day while supplies last, head over to the St. Petersburg Police Department lobby located at 1301 1st Ave. N. Be sure to bring proof of ownership — your car's registration, for example — in order to get the free anti-theft steering wheel lock.