The intersection of 5th Avenue and 49th Street North will be closed in all directions for several hours while the police investigate the crash.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash at the intersection of 5th Avenue and 49th Street North.

Investigators say a mustang and a large pick-up truck crashed shortly before 10 a.m. A man died and two other people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection will be closed in all directions for several hours while the police investigate the crash.