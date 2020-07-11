x
Pinellas County

St. Pete police investigating Friday night shooting

Officers report one person was hurt in the incident.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is working to figure out what led to a shooting Friday night. 

According to police, officers were called out to the area of 15th Avenue South and 46th Street for a report of a shooting. Once on scene, officers say they found a man who was hurt and began treating him.

Police are speaking with a person believed to be involved.

The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

