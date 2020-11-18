Police: 1 man injured after shooting in St. Petersburg

His injuries are said to be not life-threatening.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are investigating after a man and two cars were shot at Tuesday evening.

Police said it happened around 5 p.m. when officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 900 13th Avenue South.

A man was shot and his injuries are not life-threatening, according to a news release. Two cars were also shot at and damaged.

Police said it's early in the investigation and no further details are available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now: