St. Pete police K-9 Titan dies

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete police announced Tuesday that one of their beloved K-9s had "crossed the rainbow bridge to doggy heaven on Monday."

Following a recent cancer diagnosis, K-9 Titan died after serving the St.Pete community for five years.

You may remember K-9 Titan from his journey to recovery after being shot in the line of duty in March 2019. He went through months of surgery and rehabilitation before getting back to patrolling the streets in October 2019.