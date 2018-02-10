ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Police are looking for a 58-year-old man with a mental health condition who they say went missing Saturday.

Alvis Clyde Mills was last seen near 28th Avenue N and 40th Street N in St. Pete. He is described as 6-foot-2.

Authorities say he was driving a 2000 tan Buick before he disappeared.

No further information was immediately released.

If you see him, police ask you to call 727-893-7780. Please reference report number: 2018-042370.

