ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Police are looking for a breakfast bandit who they say attempted to rob a Cracker Barrel.

Before 7 a.m. Tuesday, the man walked into the restaurant at 2151 54th Ave. N and demanded cash from an employee at the register, police said. He ended up leaving empty-handed, but police said they got a good look at his face through security video.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police at (727) 893-7780 or text SPPD+ your tip to TIP411.

