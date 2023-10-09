St. Pete police looking for man behind targeted shooting

Investigators say the gunman shot a man in his home.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are looking for information on a shooting early Monday morning that left a man hospitalized.

Police say they were called shortly after 5:30 a.m. to a house on James Avenue South to investigate a shooting.

According to investigators, someone fired several shots at the house. One of the bullets hit a man in his 50s who was inside the home. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives are actively investigating the scene, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. They believe the shooting was deliberate and targeted at the house.