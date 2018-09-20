ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Police say a man held down three children and burned them with a lighter to give each a "smiley."

Joshua Mize, 22, was arrested and charged with child abuse and aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

Police say Mize was taking care of the victims -- 10, 8 and 5 years old -- at different times. Two of the children had multiple burn scars from previous incidents, the arrest report states.

The report states all three victims told police Mize had held them down and burned them with a lighter. The victims had burn marks on their backs, knees and shoulders, police said.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP