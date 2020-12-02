ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police are investigating after an officer and a K-9 officer were involved in a crash while driving to a call.

The department said the crash happened before 10 a.m. on 4th Street North and 52nd Avenue. Police said the driver who hit the officer's cruiser failed to yield to the right of way.

No one was hurt in the crash, including K-9 officer Ash, who was in the cruiser.

