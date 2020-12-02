ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police are investigating after an officer and a K-9 officer were involved in a crash while driving to a call.
The department said the crash happened before 10 a.m. on 4th Street North and 52nd Avenue. Police said the driver who hit the officer's cruiser failed to yield to the right of way.
No one was hurt in the crash, including K-9 officer Ash, who was in the cruiser.
What other people are reading right now:
- One dolphin shot, another stabbed. Wildlife officers are searching for a killer
- Sanders edges Buttigieg in New Hampshire primary
- Guinness World Records: Japanese man who believes in smiling is world's oldest man
- Search for baby Andrew, the infant sought amid an Amber Alert, winds down
- Mysterious deep space repeating radio burst sends signals to Earth every 16 days
- Police: Dad lied about stranger kidnapping 3-year-old because dispatcher wouldn't listen
- Ex-St. Petersburg police officer pleads guilty to child porn
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter