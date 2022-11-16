x
Pinellas County

St. Pete police: Woman turned in front of cruiser, sending car into pole

One northbound lane of 4th Street is closed following the crash.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police say no one was injured when a driver crashed into a cruiser Wednesday morning on 4th Street.

Police say it happened while the officer was driving north on 4th Street near 62nd Avenue.

A woman driving south in an SUV turned left in front of the cruiser causing the car to crash into a pole, according to the department.

The crash shut down one northbound lane on 4th Street. Photos from the scene show a traffic light pole down on the side of the road.

Witnesses said the cruiser flipped several times though no injuries were reported.

