St. Pete police: Woman turned in front of cruiser, sending car into pole

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police say no one was injured when a driver crashed into a cruiser Wednesday morning on 4th Street.
Police say it happened while the officer was driving north on 4th Street near 62nd Avenue.
A woman driving south in an SUV turned left in front of the cruiser causing the car to crash into a pole, according to the department.
The crash shut down one northbound lane on 4th Street. Photos from the scene show a traffic light pole down on the side of the road.
Witnesses said the cruiser flipped several times though no injuries were reported.
St. Pete police cruiser crash
