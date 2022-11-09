80-year-old woman backed over by friend's car in St. Petersburg, police say

The woman reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An 80-year-old woman was struck and backed over by a friend after being dropped off at a home Wednesday afternoon in St. Petersburg, police said.

The driver of the car arrived at a home around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 5th Avenue North and 51st Street North to drop off two friends, including the elderly woman, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.

Once the two friends got out of the car, the driver reportedly hit and ran over the 80-year-old woman while backing out of the driveway.

Authorities say she was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver who hit the woman is cooperating with police, the news release mentioned.