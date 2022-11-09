80-year-old woman backed over by friend's car in St. Petersburg, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An 80-year-old woman was struck and backed over by a friend after being dropped off at a home Wednesday afternoon in St. Petersburg, police said.
The driver of the car arrived at a home around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 5th Avenue North and 51st Street North to drop off two friends, including the elderly woman, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
Once the two friends got out of the car, the driver reportedly hit and ran over the 80-year-old woman while backing out of the driveway.
Authorities say she was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver who hit the woman is cooperating with police, the news release mentioned.
St. Pete Police say parts of 5th Avenue North will be closed to traffic as the investigation remains ongoing.