St. Pete Pride: Your guide to upcoming events

The big St. Pete Pride Parade and "Pride In Grand Central" will take over downtown.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Pride is in full swing, and if you haven't been able to join in on the festivities yet — don't sweat it! There are many more events coming up.

LGBTQIA+ supporters are painting the streets of St. Petersburg in June with rainbow colors in the annual St. Pete Pride Month of festivities.

The month is dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community through cultural events, educational programs and advocacy. The Tampa Bay area is invited to show support and join in the month of celebrating equality.

Here is everything you need to know about what's going on:

Festivities 🏳️‍🌈

Pride Stonewall Reception

The Pride Stonewall Reception honors brave individuals who have fought for the recognition of civil rights. A Stonewall demonstrator will speak along with contemporary activists. There will be light bites, drinks and entertainment.

Details: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. on Friday, June 17, at The James Museum. Admission is $75. Click here to purchase.

'GET NUDE': Drippin' in Melanin

St. Pete Pride and the Tampa Bay Black Lesbian Group are hosting "GET NUDE: Drippin' in Melanin" to celebrate every shade of the "queer rainbow" with a night of dancing and music.

Details: 7 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, June 17, at Red Mesa Cantina. Tickets cost $10.

LGBTQ+ Youth and Family Day

This is an event inviting the youth and queer families to the North and South Straub Park to reflect on St. Pete's diverse community while also participating in family-oriented activities, main stage performers and vendors.

Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at North and South Straub Parks. Admission is free.

Shades of Pride

Shades of Pride celebrates the Juneteenth holiday showcasing the art and culture of Black and brown LGBTQ+ people. There will be a panel of speakers, local entertainment and vendors. The event will also be hosted by TS Madison, nationally known as Maddie.

Details: 2 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, at The Factory. The event is free, but VIP tickets cost $50.

Pride Finale Weekend

Friday Night Concert - Friday, June 24

Entertainment for the 2022 waterfront concert will be brought to you by international talent Todrick Hall and special guest, P---y Riot. It's both of their first time performing at St. Pete Pride.

Those who attend will be able to enjoy vendors, food trucks and interactive activities.

Details: 4 p.m.-10 p.m. at Waterfront Park by the Pier

General admission tickets start at $10. Click here to purchase.

St. Pete Pride Parade - Saturday, June 25

The St. Pete Pride Parade marches again. The event that brings out thousands of paradegoers and marchers is one of the largest parades in the U.S.

The parade brings together the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies to enjoy a large-scale event full of music, food, drinks and some of Florida's talented LGBTQ+ performers. There will also be vendors and organizations.

Details: The parade kicks off at 4 p.m., and this free event will take place in the area of the St. Pete Waterfront by the Pier.

Make sure to keep an eye out for 10 Tampa Bay's float in the parade!

"Pride In Grand Central" Street Carnival - Sunday, June 26

St. Pete Pride's popular Sunday street festival, "Pride in Grand Central," will bring out entertainment, vendors, food, community partners and interactive carnival games.

The huge block party will feature multiple onstage performances, roaming street performers and hundreds of participating businesses and organizations.

Details: The carnival will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the free event will take place in the Grand Central District.

To see all of the events scheduled for St. Pete Pride Month, click here.

Things to remember 🤔

Moving around 🚶

After you decide on a spot to stand for the St. Pete Pride Parade, there will be limited options to move across Bayshore Drive, event leaders explain on the website. There will be short breaks in the parade route every 30 minutes after step-off, allowing traffic on and off the pier.

"If you are planning to enjoy the Parade from the Pier side please plan accordingly," leaders explain. "Other options for exit require walking to either end of the Parade route to cross the street."

People can only get to the pier during the breaks and after the parade ends.

Parking 🅿️

Parking downtown for Pride events will be limited, event leaders explain. While parking garages will be open, St. Pete Pride encourages people to carpool, rideshare, bike and even use public transit.

"PSTA will have a fare free weekend June 25-26 and will be running park n rides to the Parade on June 25th," leaders explain.

For more information on updated route information, visit the PSTA website.

Enjoy for free 🤑

While you may need money for some things like food and drinks, the St. Pete Pride parade and street carnival is provided free of charge and is fully open to the public. Donations received throughout the year are what help keep St. Pete pride free for everyone.