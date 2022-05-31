20 years of St. Pete Pride kicks off with a beach party

Best of all, this party is free!

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — June 1 — it's the start of many things here in the Tampa Bay area, but perhaps the most fun and exciting is the return of St. Pete Pride!

And what better way to celebrate the start of Pride Month than with a party at the beach? St. Pete Pride's Annual Kick-Off Party, presented by Love the Golden Rule, will be hosted at the Sirata Beach Resort.

The party gets started at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, and will continue until 9 p.m. The free event will have music, complimentary snacks and cocktails, drag performances and a special performance by Miss St. Pete Price 2022.

And while this is a free event, the St. Pete Pride website says you'll need a ticket to get in. To secure yours and get more information, click here.

This year marks the 20th year of St. Pete Pride, Florida's largest Pride parade and street festival. It's the second-largest pride event in the country.