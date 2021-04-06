Out with a BANG! : St. Pete Pridefest rounds out with picnic & fireworks

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Add this to your weekend plans!
In true Pride fashion, St. Pete Pridefest is rounding out a month of celebrations with a huge event.
Pride Picnic is Saturday, June 26 at North/South Straub Park from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
A $5 ticket will give you access to food trucks, vendors, musical performances and a fireworks show at dusk to top it off.
You can buy tickets here.
Throughout the week, restaurants all over St. Pete will also be participating with $5 specials for Taste of Pridefest Week.
