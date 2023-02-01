St. Pete police: PSTA bus hits woman on MLK Street

It's believed the woman is suffering from critical injuries, according to police.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman was hit by a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) bus Wednesday morning while efforts are underway to get her treatment, police said in a statement.

It happened on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North between Central and 1st avenues, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue is at the scene trying to rescue the woman, who is said to have critical injuries.

The stretch of roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.