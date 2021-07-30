Police investigating 'serious crash' in St. Petersburg

Officers say the intersection of Tyrone Boulevard and Norfolk Street North is shut down.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Pete Police Department is responding to a "serious crash" at the intersection of Tyrone Boulevard and Norfolk Street North.

Officers say the intersection is shut down while an investigation is conducted. Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Tyrone Boulevard between 9th Avenue North and 22nd Avenue North.

Police confirmed the crash involved injuries but were unable to share how many people were hurt or their ages.

BREAKING | Avoid Tyrone Boulevard between 9th Ave. N. and 22nd Ave. N. due to a police investigation of a serious crash at intersection of Tyrone Blvd. and Norfolk St. N. pic.twitter.com/Z0JskjubTy — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) July 30, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.