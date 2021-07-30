Police investigating 'serious crash' in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Pete Police Department is responding to a "serious crash" at the intersection of Tyrone Boulevard and Norfolk Street North.
Officers say the intersection is shut down while an investigation is conducted. Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Tyrone Boulevard between 9th Avenue North and 22nd Avenue North.
Police confirmed the crash involved injuries but were unable to share how many people were hurt or their ages.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
