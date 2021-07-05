St. Pete says sewer systems are ready ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

The city's public works director says more than $300 million has been invested into the aging infrastructure to prevent massive sewage dumps into local waterways.

TAMPA, Fla — As Tropical Storm Elsa prepares to bring heavy wind and rain to the Tampa Bay area, St. Petersburg’s public works director says more than $300 million has been invested into the city’s aging infrastructure to prevent massive sewage dumps into local waterways.

In 2016, heavy rains, limited capacity at treatment plants and worn pipes led to the city discharging millions of gallons of sewage into area bays.

Public Works Director Claude Tankersley said the city has completed its 2017 infrastructure plan, to increase capacity at local wastewater facilities, replace sewer manholes and line pipes.



Lining and replacing pipes takes the longest. Tankersley said the city has about 1,000 miles of pipe to rehabilitate, and it will probably take a decade to complete the project.

Tankersley said due to the upgrades, the city has not had any major, recent wastewater discharges.

Next up will be implementing a 20-year infrastructure plan that will cost more than $3.4 billion.