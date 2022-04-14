Family of 24-year-old killed in 'unprovoked' shooting asking anyone with information to come forward

Family members say Corlenzo Williams was walking to his girlfriend's house to see his 2-year-old daughter when he was killed.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police say 24-year-old Corlenzo Williams was shot and killed while walking along 17th Avenue South on Tuesday night. Two days earlier, 60-year-old Vernon Williams was shot and killed nearby.

Police say the two shootings could possibly be connected and they do have a person of interest in custody.

Corlenzo’s mom, Cynthia Jenkins, says it's heartbreaking that his daughter will grow up without her dad.

“He’ll never see his daughter graduate from high school, but the only thing I can say right now is he’s back with the lord,” Jenkins said.

His family members describe him as an energetic man who enjoyed music and loved his daughter more than anything.

“He loved her that’s all he would talk about is his little girl,” Jenkins said.

His loved ones are glad that police have a person of interest in custody, but they want to see an arrest made.

“Somebody out there took my child’s life so please whoever you are or if you know anything please please come forward,” Jenkins said.

His cousin, Tory Petite says he will miss everything about the 24-year-old. The two were extremely close and he says William's death doesn’t feel real.

“I was mad because my cousin doesn’t mess with anybody he doesn’t do anything,” explained Petite.