St. Pete police officer shoots person during altercation, agency says

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Pete police officer shot someone during an altercation Thursday night at 34th Street and 22nd Avenue South, according to law enforcement.

The circumstances surrounding what led up to the shooting were not immediately clear.

A police spokesperson said the individual was taken to the hospital. The officer was not hurt.

Because a firearm was used, the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Task Force will investigate the situation. That means the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is expected to spearhead the probe into what happened.

No further details were immediately released.