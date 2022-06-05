Torey Barber is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The armed man shot Thursday night by a St. Pete police officer was released from the Pinellas County Jail on Friday as he awaits his next court date, according to law enforcement.

Torey Barber, 22, was booked Friday morning after being treated for a bullet wound on his left shoulder blade. Barber was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest without violence.

Bond was set at $10,000 on the first charge and $150 on the second, according to online records. According to authorities, that bond has now been paid. Just before 10 p.m. Friday, Barber was released.

The transient man, who lives with mental health conditions, was shot by St. Pete Police Officer Christian Collins after investigators say Barber put his hands in a position that suggested he might be about to use his gun to fire at police. The shooting happened near the area of 34th Street South and 22nd Avenue South. It followed 911 calls that included suggestions Barber might have already fired his weapon a few streets away.

Authorities say, just moments before the shooting, Barber had run away from police. Collins drove after him. It was at that point that investigators say Barber looked like he was about to fire and was shot by Collins.

Barber was taken to the hospital and survived.

The case is under investigation by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office through an existing task force partnership that is meant to boost transparency and allow the St. Pete Police Department to avoid investigating itself.