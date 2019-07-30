REDINGTON BEACH, Fla. — A St. Petersburg surfer says the chance to jump in and help rescue a pod of five beached whales was the adventure of a lifetime.

Chris Emmert, known by friends as “Paddle-board Chris” says he loves wildlife and rushed to the beach after hearing about the pilot whales in distress along Redington Beach on Monday morning.

He says he was around the 20th person to arrive offering assistance and was immediately called into action with other volunteers who worked to lift two of the whales onto a truck for transportation to a rehab facility in Tarpon Springs.

“I was literally holding onto the dorsal fan most of the day,” said Emmert, who described how he was trying to keep the whale from tipping over. “It was surreal! It was one of the most amazing experiences I’ve ever had.”

Emmert says he has no idea how much the pilot whale weighed, but says even with all the help, volunteers were only able to raise the whale a few inches off the ground as they carried it across the beach.

Scientists with NOAA, MOTE Marine, and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium plan to track the three whales which were transported around six miles offshore into deeper waters. Marine biologists are hoping to nurse the two other whales back to health at a marine mammal rehab facility in Tarpon Springs.

