St. Pete teen fundraising for bus ticket to college

Classes start next week. Without help, Atavious Henry doesn't know how he'll get to Texas.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For many families in the Tampa Bay area, it's an exciting time of year. School is back in session, college students are moving into their dorms, and kids are entering into a new chapter.

But for some, there's hesitation for celebration when starting class comes at an expensive cost.

Atavious Henry graduated from Pinellas Park High School in the spring. Now, he's packed and ready to go to college. He's been accepted to Blinn College in Brenham, Texas, on an academic scholarship. However, the scholarship doesn't cover everything — textbooks, meals and transportation to get to Texas aren't included.

"If the money doesn't come through, then I really don't know," Henry said.

He made a GoFundMe in a last-resort effort to pay for his bus ticket to Texas. What makes this teen's journey to college all the more remarkable: He didn't know if graduating high school was in the cards for him at all.

"High school was crazy," Henry said. "I never thought I would finish high school a year early. I was always like, back and forth out of high school. I skipped school ... but I finally realized like, I need a high school diploma to get through life. So, I went back, went back to high school, and graduated my 11th-grade year. And I'm proud of myself."

The turning point he hit was, in part, thanks to NOMAD Studio. It's an outreach program, working with kids in state custody, detention centers, group homes, or kids who just live in neighborhoods with fewer resources.

"But we don't focus on just making art," said Tiffany Elliott, the director of culture at NOMAD studio. "We focus on building connection and community."

Henry is one of the 8,000 kids NOMAD Studio helps every year. And right now, he needs a little more help.

That's where you come in. Henry is fundraising $738, just enough to get him to the first day of class and the first day of the rest of his life.

"... I really want the money to come through so I can kind of like have a new chapter in my life because it's just a good opportunity to get away from here and start a new life," Henry said.

He beat the odds by graduating high school.

"Kids being impacted here in St. Petersburg by the system is higher than it is in other parts of Florida," Elliott said.

Now, he's ready for the next chapter. To view his GoFundMe, click here.

To learn more about NOMAD Studio, how to get involved, or how to donate, click here.