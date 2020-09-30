Crash sends 4 teens to the hospital

St. Petersburg police said none of them had a driver's license.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Four teens were sent to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash in St. Petersburg.

Police said none of them had a driver's license.

According to the St. Pete Police Department, the driver was speeding and driving recklessly when the car hit a curb, hydroplaned and then hit a tree.

The 16-year-old driver had to be extricated and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Investigators said one of the other teens was in critical condition at the hospital. The other two teens' parents took them to get checked out at the hospital, and police said they had minor injuries.

Officers said they are still investigating the crash.

What other people are reading right now:

