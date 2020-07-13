St. Pete to resume utility non-payment fees, shutoffs

If you still need help paying your bills, the city says there are options.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If your utilities are through the City of St. Petersburg, this is for you: starting soon, the city will resume late fees and shutoffs.

Since March, non-payment fees and shutoffs have been suspended for the city of St. Petersburg's utility customers due to COVID-19. That ends next Monday.

The city says, starting July 20, it will begin looking at late fees. Termination notice fees will begin on July 24. On Aug. 3, termination of service for non-payment will resume.

If you have a past-due balance, you will soon be receiving a letter from the city that will notify you of your status and the next steps you need to take.

The city says extended payment arrangements are available, which allows customers to pay their current monthly bill along with a series of 6 monthly installments on a delinquent balance. Active payment arrangements will suspend termination of service for delinquent bills.

If you'd like to set up a payment arrangement, call the Utility Customer Service Call Center at 727-893-7341 or email utility.bill@stpete.org. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You're encouraged to set up payment as soon as possible.

Grants of up to $8,000 are available to eligible homeowners currently unemployed or underemployed as a result of COVID-19 through the city's Mortgage Payment Assistance Grant Program. Funds can be used for past-due mortgage and utility payments and/or if you are in jeopardy of future payment delinquency due to lost or reduced income. Get more information at stpete.org/MortgageAssistance.

If you're renting, the city says it has partnered with local nonprofits to provide short-term assistance for rent and utilities for those whose incomes have been affected by COVID-19. Find more information at stpete.org/RentAssistance.