Here's why St. Pete utility bills will increase in October

St. Petersburg council members approved a utility rate increase for 2024 to help with wastewater and stormwater efforts as the city grows.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Get ready to pay more for utilities in St.Petersburg starting this October.

St. Petersburg city council on Thursday voted to approve raising utility rates. Here's the breakdown of how much more you’ll be paying.

A person could see a $1.32 increase for sanitation, a $2.64 increase for potable water, and a $7.04 increase for wastewater. Depending on where you fall in the city's tiered system, rates could increase anywhere from $14.29 to $16.41 per month for stormwater fees.

One senior citizen who lives on a fixed income said this increase will have a big impact on her livelihood.

"Every little bit just pushes me back to homelessness," Judy Mohrman said.

The majority of the council decided this was necessary to keep up with the growing city.

"Nobody wants to raise utility fees. It’d be nice if we can just keep them flat," St. Pete city council member Ed Montanari said.

Only one council member voted against the rate increases. Others explained that with aging infrastructure and wastewater systems overwhelmed, more money is needed.

"It keeps our residents safe and healthy, so I’m glad we’re continuing to make the right investments to keep our city moving forward," St. Pete city council member Gina Driscoll said.

As the city looks to the future, Morhman is worried about the future for seniors on fixed incomes like herself.

"Who’s investing in the older people that have been in support of this city? No one. No one was here. I’m here by myself," Morhman added.