Police looking for driver after woman is hit and killed in St. Pete bank drive-thru

Police said they're looking for a blue, late 70s model Chevrolet pickup truck.
The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for the driver of a truck involved in a deadly hit and run crash that killed a woman Tuesday night.

Police said the driver of the truck drove the wrong way through the drive-thru at the Wells Fargo Bank at 125 5th St. S. A woman who was sleeping at the drive-thru was hit and killed around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say a blue, late 70s model Chevrolet pickup truck was found abandoned near 9th Avenue and 11th Street S in St. Pete, but the driver has not been found.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or the truck is asked to call the police department's non-emergency line at 727-893-7780.

