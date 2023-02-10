St. Pete woman accused of stabbing man to death, arrested for 2nd-degree murder

Authorities say this is the fourth death to happen at this south St. Petersburg home.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 30-year-old woman was arrested for the stabbing death of Brian Graham on Thursday, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Authorities believe that Shakerra Long had a relationship with Graham and stabbed him early Sunday, Feb. 5.

Graham's death wasn't reported until Tuesday, Feb. 7, when a neighbor called the police to report it.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to an address in the area of 19th Avenue South and 17th Street South, police said in a news release. Inside the home, they discovered the 43-year-old's body.

This is not the first death to occur at this residence. According to the St. Pete police, Graham's death makes the fourth death to happen at this home.

Police said the first death was back in 2011 for manslaughter. In 2019, someone died of natural causes. And in 2021, someone died of alcohol poisoning.