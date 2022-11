Police say one person is in custody and is being questioned at this time.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found early Sunday morning in her home during a welfare check, according to a news release.

The agency says officers responded to a call around 11:30 a.m. to check on a woman who lived near the intersection of 1st Avenue and 51st Street.

The woman was reported dead when officers found her.