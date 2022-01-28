St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch breaks ground on redevelopment project at historic housing complex

City leaders say it is the first time since 2000 that significant work has been done at the affordable housing complex.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Friday, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch, along with other city leaders, broke ground on a $93 million redevelopment project at Jordan Park.

City leaders say it is the first time since 2000 that significant work has been done to the historic affordable housing complex. Jordan Park was constructed between 1939 and 1941 as the city's first African American housing complex.

Originally, 242 units were constructed in 1939. Fast forward two years later and another 204 units were constructed. In 2000, 237 units were demolished and replaced, leaving only 31 original units left.

According to the city, the newest redevelopment includes the construction of 60 new senior units with a three-story garden apartment building. Another 206 multifamily units will undergo rehabilitation.

The city says 15 percent of the housing complex's units will be available for those earning less than 30 percent of the area median income. The other 85 percent of units will be available for those at or below 60 percent of the area median income.