Person shot, killed outside St. Petersburg strip club

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A person was shot and killed overnight outside the 4Play Gentlemen's Club on Gandy Boulevard.
Deputies responded around 4:13 a.m. to the club at 10387 Gandy Blvd., according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
When they arrived, deputies found a person dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound in the parking lot.
It's believed the shooter got away.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at 727-582-6200.
What other people are reading right now:
- Stanley Cup Final Game 1: Tampa Bay Lightning take on Dallas Stars Saturday
- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87
- 'Long haulers': Some COVID-19 survivors dealing will chronic illnesses
- Here's how to watch the Tampa Bay Lightning play in the Stanley Cup Final
- McConnell: Trump Supreme Court nominee will receive vote by full Senate
- CDC reverses controversial COVID-19 testing guidance
- Busy tropics: Tracking major hurricane, 2 tropical storms and 2 disturbances
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter