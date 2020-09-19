Person shot, killed outside St. Petersburg strip club

Deputies say they still are looking for the shooter.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A person was shot and killed overnight outside the 4Play Gentlemen's Club on Gandy Boulevard.

Deputies responded around 4:13 a.m. to the club at 10387 Gandy Blvd., according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

When they arrived, deputies found a person dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound in the parking lot.

It's believed the shooter got away.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at 727-582-6200.

