St. Petersburg approves expansion of 'mother-in-law suites' to address housing crisis

They typically are smaller units on the same property of a home.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — City officials gave the green light to another idea aimed at easing the city’s housing crisis.

Council members voted 6-1 Thursday to allow more accessory dwelling units, or ADU’s. Those are more commonly called "garage apartments" or "mother-in-law suites."

By expanding the zoning eligibility for ADU’s by about 50% into more suburban neighborhoods, the city hopes more owners will add a second home on their property and use it for family members — or rent it out.

Local realtors say it’s a good idea that will help address a shortage of affordable options in established neighborhoods.

“So those people who couldn’t afford that before now have an option to feel like they’re part of the neighborhood to meet neighbors in the community out walking the dog. On their bicycles. And it just gives you that cozy feel,” said Kyle Hickey with Corcoran Dwellings.

“So, I think it’s a really good option to have for people and it brings us a little bit closer together as a city.”

ADU’s are generally smaller than the main house on the same property, and some applicants will have to make room for additional parking.