'CBS Sunday Morning' visits St. Petersburg waterside therapist

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Seven years ago, Al Nixon began visiting the city's waterfront to clear his head.
But more recently, he's helping others get something off their chests.
"CBS Sunday Morning" recently visited St. Petersburg where Nixon, a worker with the city's water department, has been a therapist of sorts to anyone willing to talk.
There have been many people, so many sometimes that there's a line. All he does is listen. "He's not judgmental," said Bernadette Dorset-Mills, who added she has never met a wiser man.
"Listening is the number one skill all mankind needs to know how to do very well," he told CBS' Steve Hartman.
Watch the segment from "CBS Sunday Morning" below:
