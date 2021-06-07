Teen biker hospitalized after being hit by SUV in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An SUV hit a 14-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle Monday afternoon in St. Petersburg, emergency crews said.
It happened just after 2 p.m. at 34th Avenue N. and 37th Street N.
Police say the teen was seriously hurt. He was taken to the hospital, where his condition was listed as critical but stable.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash, but police say the driver was cooperating with the investigation.
This is a developing story.
What other people are reading right now:
- How to take mental health leave from work
- Jury selection for Riverview man accused of killing girlfriend, daughter set for Monday
- Police: Man shoots, kills 2 people, including teen; leaves 3 others injured before turning the gun on himself in South Florida
- FHP: Man hit pedestrian in Weeki Wachee, dumped man's remains at back of bait shop in Spring Hill
- Woman accused of hit-and-run crash at cycling studio arrested, FHP says
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter