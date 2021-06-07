Teen biker hospitalized after being hit by SUV in St. Pete

His injuries were critical, first responders say.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An SUV hit a 14-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle Monday afternoon in St. Petersburg, emergency crews said.

It happened just after 2 p.m. at 34th Avenue N. and 37th Street N.

Police say the teen was seriously hurt. He was taken to the hospital, where his condition was listed as critical but stable.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash, but police say the driver was cooperating with the investigation.

This is a developing story.