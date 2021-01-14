St. Petersburg Power and Boat Show sets sail this Thursday

The largest boat boat show on the Gulf Coast is underway and will go all weekend long.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — 2021 has already seen many annual Tampa Bay events get nixed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but one St. Petersburg event is weathering the storm.

The 43rd annual St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show is already underway, and boat lovers will have the chance to explore the largest boat show on the Gulf Coast all weekend long.

The event hosts hundreds of powerboats, sailboats, and all kinds of marine gear underneath a 40,000 square-foot tent. You can also catch up with boating experts and learn about the latest innovations in the marine industry.

Due to COVID-19, people who attend the event must have their temperatures taken before entering, and masks are mandatory.

Tickets for the boat show are $19. Children 15 and under can enter free. Veterans and active-duty military members can also enter free.

The festivities will end Sunday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m.