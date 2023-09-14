Your tax dollars at work: Take a look at the proposed St. Petersburg budget

The first public hearing is tonight at 6 p.m.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tonight is your first chance to tell the St. Petersburg City Council what you think of its $823.2 million dollar budget. The first reading and public hearing for the FY24 budget is at 6 p.m.

The budget actually includes a slight millage rate reduction from 6.5250 to 6.4675.

Council member Gina Driscoll says it is robust and covers a lot of ground.

"We've been able to reduce the millage rate to save people some money especially with property values rising and at the same time we've been able to use this budget to increase public safety and really get some infrastructure and other work done that people expect from us."

Here are some highlights:

$191.6 million is allocated for public safety. That includes the police and fire departments. More money is planned for EMS. There is an increase in funding for the CALL program. The Community Assistance and Life Liaison program sends community navigators with police officers on nonviolent, noncriminal calls. The city is also continuing to fund the body cameras for police officers.

$8 million is being set aside for affordable housing. That includes grant programs and money for homeless resources.

$164 million is going straight to environmental and infrastructure issues. That will fix streets and sidewalks, transportation issues, and refurbish the stormwater system.