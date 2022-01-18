Man shot near bus stop in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are investigating what led up to a shooting that injured a man near a bus stop.
It happened around 11:25 a.m. in the area of 18th Avenue S. and Union Street, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
According to the department, the young adult man was taken to the hospital by family and friends. He reportedly has non-life-threatening injuries.
No one has been arrested.
Officers shut down 18th Avenue S. from 21st to 22nd streets as they continue an investigation.