Pinellas County

Man shot near bus stop in St. Petersburg

No arrests have been made.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are investigating what led up to a shooting that injured a man near a bus stop.

It happened around 11:25 a.m. in the area of 18th Avenue S. and Union Street, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.

According to the department, the young adult man was taken to the hospital by family and friends. He reportedly has non-life-threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested.

Officers shut down 18th Avenue S. from 21st to 22nd streets as they continue an investigation.

