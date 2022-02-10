St. Pete's CareFest returns to celebrate giving back to community

Neighbors, organizations and teams are invited to participate in local weekend projects through March.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Editor's note: Video is from 2021's event.

Neighbors across the city of St. Petersburg are invited to give back to the community as part of CareFest, the yearly celebration to give back.

Whether you're in a community-based group, church group, team or club, everyone can join in on the local weekend projects taking place from March 5 through March 27.

"As a city of compassion, St. Pete knows that once our own needs are met, we must look to the needs of others," a press release said. "CareFest allows community members to make a direct positive impact by helping their neighbors who live, work and play in St. Pete."

Here are some neat ways you can participate and make an impact in the St. Pete community:

Adopt a project - You can head to CareFest's website to either adopt a local project or submit a project of your own.

- You can head to CareFest's website to either adopt a local project or submit a project of your own. Organize a neighborhood cleanup - Neighborhood leaders can reach the Community Sevices Department by contacting Ivan.Fountain@stpete.org or 727-892-5141 for more information on how to schedule the cleanup. Remember: Up to two neighborhood cleanups can be scheduled in the city per weekend.

- Neighborhood leaders can reach the Community Sevices Department by contacting Ivan.Fountain@stpete.org or 727-892-5141 for more information on how to schedule the cleanup. Remember: Up to two neighborhood cleanups can be scheduled in the city per weekend. Host a donation drive - You know all of those nice clothes and shoes you don't wear? Collect gently used or worn items and donate them to local nonprofit organizations. Contact the Community Services Department at ICAN@stpete.org or 727-551-3249 for more information.

- You know all of those nice clothes and shoes you don't wear? Collect gently used or worn items and donate them to local nonprofit organizations. Contact the Community Services Department at ICAN@stpete.org or 727-551-3249 for more information. Monetary donation - If you aren't able to dedicate a weekend to give back, but still want to make a difference, you can make a monetary donation to the following places: Power of Change Donation Station to support homeless services. The Utility Assistance Program through a one-time or recurring donation for any amount through your city of St.Petersburg utility bill. More information and registration can be found here. More: Contact the Community Services Department at ICAN@stpete.org or call 727-551-3249 for a list of project ideas, partners, local organizations and ways to help.

