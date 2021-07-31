Police: Woman found dead inside car at St. Pete cemetery. Her children were found 'terrified' inside

Authorities say they have not found the shooter.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two children are without their mother after she was found dead inside a car with them, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police say officers got the call around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of 1st Avenue S. and 60th Street S., near the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. When they arrived, officers say they found 27-year-old Joana Peca dead from a gunshot wound inside a car.

Her two young children were inside the car with her. They weren't hurt but were "terrified," according to police.

An investigation into Peca's death is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward. You can call the department's non-emergency line at 727-893-7780. To remain anonymous, messages can be sent to detectives by texting the letters SPPD and your tip to TIP411.