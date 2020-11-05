45-year-old man accused of beating a 7-year-old because she 'lied'

The girl's injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When Steven Tromblee got upset at a 7-year-old girl, he ended up pulling her hair and kicking her, deputies say.

The kick was with enough force she knocked her head against an object, and her injuries were such that she had to go to the hospital. But the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said it was through a tip by a family member that the 45-year-old Tromblee would be arrested.

Deputies went to the home Sunday in unincorporated St. Petersburg, where they say they learned Tromblee injured the girl for telling a lie the day prior. She had been treated at St. Petersburg General Hospital and released.

But family ended up calling law enforcement to tell them what happened.

Trombelle was interviewed by detectives on Monday, and he admitted to grabbing the child's hair and kicking her, a news release states.

He was charged with aggravated child abuse.

The girl's injuries were described as non-life-threatening and needed no other treatment.

What other people are reading right now: